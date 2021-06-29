Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Increased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.20.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,885. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.96.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

