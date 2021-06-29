QS Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $621.52 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.16 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $593.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

