QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

PACB stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

