QS Investors LLC Buys 75,000 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

