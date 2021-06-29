QS Investors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

