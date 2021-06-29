QS Investors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,986 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $340,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $831,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 164.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 30.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 53,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIC shares. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $668.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

