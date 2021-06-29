QS Investors LLC Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

