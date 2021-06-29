QS Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.