Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:QFI opened at GBX 3.56 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.66. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.