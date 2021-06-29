Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON:QFI opened at GBX 3.56 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.66. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22.
Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile
See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.