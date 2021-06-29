Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.71.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $195.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.86. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.60%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

