Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 33,806 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 466.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

