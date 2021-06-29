Quantbot Technologies LP Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 565.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 60,904 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSE:CRI opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CRI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

