Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $794,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,735 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Archrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $17,372,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 259.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at $168,530,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -431.78 and a beta of 2.16. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

