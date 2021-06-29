Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.21. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

