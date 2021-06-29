Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0303 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $21.59 million and $383,702.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.28 or 0.00676443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

