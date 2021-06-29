Quest Investment Management LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Chegg by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Chegg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.06. 13,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,203. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

