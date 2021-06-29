Quest Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $630.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,792. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.00 and a 12-month high of $633.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $559.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.