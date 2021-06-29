Quest Investment Management LLC Sells 5,105 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quest Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 1.5% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $3,202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.07. 7,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,537. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $491.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

