QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $483.18 or 0.01333694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $77.19 million and approximately $16.54 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00151376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00168135 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,278.64 or 1.00137723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

