QuickX Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $12.03 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $150,585.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.00672093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038874 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.