Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Up 5%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) shot up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.60 and last traded at $133.46. 29,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 902,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quidel by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after acquiring an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

