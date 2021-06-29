Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $162.20 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

