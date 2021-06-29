Quilter Plc Buys 4,136 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Quilter Plc lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.70 and a 52 week high of $154.59. The firm has a market cap of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.