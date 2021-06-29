Quilter Plc Purchases 270 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.