Quilter Plc Sells 19,040 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2,000.6% in the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 117,675 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

