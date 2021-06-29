Quilter Plc Sells 44,197 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,197 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

PFE opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

