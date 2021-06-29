Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Tops $0.0131

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $551,601.69 and $282.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00045668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00157006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00166639 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,292.43 or 0.99850683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,104,665 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

