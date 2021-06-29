Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $18,562.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 54.1% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00143991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00169785 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,276.34 or 0.99806948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

