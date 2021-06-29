Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 2,600 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.7% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 16,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,037,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,510,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

