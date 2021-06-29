Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $3,338,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 184.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,552.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,558.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

TPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock worth $456,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

