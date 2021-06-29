Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 16,600 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Trimble by 1,240.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

