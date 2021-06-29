Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 294 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

