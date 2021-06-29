Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 302 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 514.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VHT opened at $247.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $187.65 and a 52-week high of $247.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.46.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.