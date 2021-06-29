Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $171.36 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.