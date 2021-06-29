Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 3,910 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank increased its position in Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $365.75 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

