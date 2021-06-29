Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 792 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $135,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.21 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $386.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,093,113 shares of company stock worth $2,671,530,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.