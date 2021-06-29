Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 792 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $135,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.21 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $386.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.87.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,093,113 shares of company stock worth $2,671,530,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
