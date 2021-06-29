Real Estate Investors plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) declared a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.39. The stock has a market cap of £74.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46. Real Estate Investors has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

