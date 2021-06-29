Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown Sells 2,084 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $542.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.