Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.58.

Shares of REGN opened at $542.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,184 shares of company stock worth $44,804,222. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

