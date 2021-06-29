Regina M. Paglia Sells 1,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DRNA traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. 482,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $128,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

