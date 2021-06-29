Regina M. Paglia Sells 1,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DRNA traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. 482,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.64.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
