Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $33,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 85,354 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REX opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on REX shares. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

