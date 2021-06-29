Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.49 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 268,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $34,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of DGX opened at $131.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.