Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $33.79 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 261,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $54,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,473 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $21,696,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 112.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 157,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -223.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.77.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

