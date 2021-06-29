Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 334,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.02% of Sohu.com worth $37,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOHU opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.59 million, a PE ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SOHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

