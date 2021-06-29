Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 318,900 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Genmab A/S worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of GMAB opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.