Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $31,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.39. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $71.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

