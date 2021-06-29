Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.70 ($40.82) on Monday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.51.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

