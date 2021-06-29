Request Market Capitalization Achieves $54.72 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $54.72 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00671924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

