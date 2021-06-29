ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $247.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $247.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

