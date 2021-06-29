Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KOAN opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Resonate Blends has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45.
About Resonate Blends
