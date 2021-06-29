Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KOAN opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Resonate Blends has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

